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Genetics and Crime | Kevin M. Beaver and Stefan Molyneux
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43 views • May 10, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3303/genetics-and-crime-kevin-m-beaver-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3303-genetics-and-crime-kevin-m-beaver-and-stefan-molyneux
What is Biosocial Criminology - and what can it tell us about the occurrence of criminal behavior? Dr. Kevin M. Beaver joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the field of biosocial criminology, racial differences in racial crime statistics, the contrast with environmental factors, predictors of criminal behavior and challenges of political correctness within science.
Dr. Kevin M. Beaver is a professor at Florida State University's College of Criminology and Criminal Justice and an expert on biosocial criminology, which explores the biological and environmental factors involved in crime and antisocial behavior.
What You Didn't Know About IQ with Dr. Kevin M. Beaver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Tg0ONGlk00
The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nvn
Biosocial Criminology: New Directions in Theory and Research
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nd
Biosocial Criminology: A Primer
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-primer
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3303-genetics-and-crime-kevin-m-beaver-and-stefan-molyneux
What is Biosocial Criminology - and what can it tell us about the occurrence of criminal behavior? Dr. Kevin M. Beaver joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the field of biosocial criminology, racial differences in racial crime statistics, the contrast with environmental factors, predictors of criminal behavior and challenges of political correctness within science.
Dr. Kevin M. Beaver is a professor at Florida State University's College of Criminology and Criminal Justice and an expert on biosocial criminology, which explores the biological and environmental factors involved in crime and antisocial behavior.
What You Didn't Know About IQ with Dr. Kevin M. Beaver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Tg0ONGlk00
The Nurture Versus Biosocial Debate in Criminology
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nvn
Biosocial Criminology: New Directions in Theory and Research
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-nd
Biosocial Criminology: A Primer
http://www.fdrurl.com/kevin-beaver-primer
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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