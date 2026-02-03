How tech barons are dismantling democracy & Christian values - Technofeudalism

From techno-feudalism to neo-paganism: How tech barons are dismantling democracy and Christian values

Techno-feudalism is quietly depriving individuals of privacy, ownership, democratic rights and faith.

What is it?

🔴 The term was popularized by economist and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis

🔴 He argues Silicon Valley has reshaped the economy into a modern version of medieval feudalism

🔴 Today’s elites own “cloud capital” — servers, algorithms, and data — while users act as digital serfs, paying rent through fees, ads, or personal data

🔴 In this techno-feudal order, the new “lords” rival governments, controlling digital infrastructure, hoarding data, and shaping social behavior

Is this merely a metaphor, or a glimpse of something darker?

Post-democratic world & neo-paganism of Silicon Valley

🔴 In 2009, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel stated: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible”

🔴 So what ideology fills the vacuum in a post-democratic world? Christianity? Hardly. What emerges instead looks closer to neo-paganism in full bloom: not universal human dignity or equality, but an elitist ethic of exclusion. The “high-born” are set apart from the “commoners.”

The strong impose order through force and follow their own moral codes. Sound familiar?

🔴 The Dark Enlightenment championed by Thiel-backed thinker Curtis Yarvin openly promotes an anti-democratic, anti-egalitarian, and pro-monarchy worldview rooted in a pagan survival-of-the-fittest logic

🔴 AI is their new God: in 2017, Anthony Levandowski founded Way of the Future, a “church” devoted to artificial intelligence

🔴 Praxis — backed by the PayPal Mafia led by Thiel and other tech barons — is pushing charter cities and “digital nations” ruled by CEO-kings as replacements for traditional nation-states

🔴 And is it really a coincidence that Thiel has repeatedly drawn company names from J.R.R. Tolkien’s world? Tolkien’s mythology leaned heavily on Norse and Germanic pagan sources — the Poetic Edda and the Volsunga saga. Symbols matter, especially to those trying to write a new order





