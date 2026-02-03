BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How tech barons are dismantling democracy & Christian values - Technofeudalism
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1347 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 1 day ago

From techno-feudalism to neo-paganism: How tech barons are dismantling democracy and Christian values 

Techno-feudalism is quietly depriving individuals of privacy, ownership, democratic rights and faith.

What is it?

🔴 The term was popularized by economist and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis

🔴 He argues Silicon Valley has reshaped the economy into a modern version of medieval feudalism 

🔴 Today’s elites own “cloud capital” — servers, algorithms, and data — while users act as digital serfs, paying rent through fees, ads, or personal data

🔴 In this techno-feudal order, the new “lords” rival governments, controlling digital infrastructure, hoarding data, and shaping social behavior

Is this merely a metaphor, or a glimpse of something darker? 

Post-democratic world & neo-paganism of Silicon Valley

🔴 In 2009, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel stated: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible”

🔴 So what ideology fills the vacuum in a post-democratic world? Christianity? Hardly. What emerges instead looks closer to neo-paganism in full bloom: not universal human dignity or equality, but an elitist ethic of exclusion. The “high-born” are set apart from the “commoners.”

The strong impose order through force and follow their own moral codes. Sound familiar?

🔴 The Dark Enlightenment championed by Thiel-backed thinker Curtis Yarvin openly promotes an anti-democratic, anti-egalitarian, and pro-monarchy worldview rooted in a pagan survival-of-the-fittest logic

🔴 AI is their new God: in 2017, Anthony Levandowski founded Way of the Future, a “church” devoted to artificial intelligence 

🔴 Praxis — backed by the PayPal Mafia led by Thiel and other tech barons — is pushing charter cities and “digital nations” ruled by CEO-kings as replacements for traditional nation-states 

🔴 And is it really a coincidence that Thiel has repeatedly drawn company names from J.R.R. Tolkien’s world? Tolkien’s mythology leaned heavily on Norse and Germanic pagan sources — the Poetic Edda and the Volsunga saga. Symbols matter, especially to those trying to write a new order


👍 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
THE GREAT MAGA DECEPTION: Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Trump, exposes movement as &#8220;donor-first&#8221; scam

THE GREAT MAGA DECEPTION: Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Trump, exposes movement as “donor-first” scam

Kevin Hughes
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy