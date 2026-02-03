How tech barons are dismantling democracy & Christian values - Technofeudalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From techno-feudalism to neo-paganism: How tech barons are dismantling democracy and Christian values
Techno-feudalism is quietly depriving individuals of privacy, ownership, democratic rights and faith.
What is it?
🔴 The term was popularized by economist and former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis
🔴 He argues Silicon Valley has reshaped the economy into a modern version of medieval feudalism
🔴 Today’s elites own “cloud capital” — servers, algorithms, and data — while users act as digital serfs, paying rent through fees, ads, or personal data
🔴 In this techno-feudal order, the new “lords” rival governments, controlling digital infrastructure, hoarding data, and shaping social behavior
Is this merely a metaphor, or a glimpse of something darker?
Post-democratic world & neo-paganism of Silicon Valley
🔴 In 2009, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel stated: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible”
🔴 So what ideology fills the vacuum in a post-democratic world? Christianity? Hardly. What emerges instead looks closer to neo-paganism in full bloom: not universal human dignity or equality, but an elitist ethic of exclusion. The “high-born” are set apart from the “commoners.”
The strong impose order through force and follow their own moral codes. Sound familiar?
🔴 The Dark Enlightenment championed by Thiel-backed thinker Curtis Yarvin openly promotes an anti-democratic, anti-egalitarian, and pro-monarchy worldview rooted in a pagan survival-of-the-fittest logic
🔴 AI is their new God: in 2017, Anthony Levandowski founded Way of the Future, a “church” devoted to artificial intelligence
🔴 Praxis — backed by the PayPal Mafia led by Thiel and other tech barons — is pushing charter cities and “digital nations” ruled by CEO-kings as replacements for traditional nation-states
🔴 And is it really a coincidence that Thiel has repeatedly drawn company names from J.R.R. Tolkien’s world? Tolkien’s mythology leaned heavily on Norse and Germanic pagan sources — the Poetic Edda and the Volsunga saga. Symbols matter, especially to those trying to write a new order
