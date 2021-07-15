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** THIS IS THE END ** - Humanity Rises or Humanity Falls - InfoWars/Reese – 14/July/2021
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100 views • July 15, 2021
- InfoWars, Greg Reese – 14/July/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60ef095dc63e855fe6a48b8f
** Klaus Schwab, Globalist Elites Planning Attack That Will DWARF COVID-19
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/babfcfa8-b644-42c3-98ba-b56e04474460
-- The World Economic Forum Executive and his evil cohorts are meeting this weekend to 'war game' their next plot against freedom-loving global citizens as part of their attempt to CRUSH YOU and reign over every living being.
-- Comments:
• Do not be drawn into the Zionist blame game. It is no different from the Muslim blame game after 911 or the White blame game after the death of George Floyd. The placement of blame is part of the divide and conquer battle plan of those who have chosen evil. This is now the ultimate battle between good and evil. Those who choose evil, just like those who choose to be on the side of goodness, come in all nationalities, colours, ages, sexual persuasions, cultures and faiths and speak many languages. The time for "fence-sitting" is long over. Which side are you on?
• Greg, luv all your other stuff! Butt, ewe just gotta give up defending the pedo-"god" Zionist Communist Uber-Blood $acrifice Death Cult. They simply make Hitler and Satan look like Good Guyz! Get well soon!
• YOU LYING MISLEADING BASTARD THE NATIONAL SOCIALISTS WERE THE LAST PEOPLE TO ACTUALLY FIGHT AGAINST (((THE NEW WORLD ORDER))), THEY KICKED OUT THE BANKERS AND FREED THEMSELVES FROM INTERNATIONAL USURY FINANCE. NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS COMPLETELY OPPOSED TO ALL THE DEGENERACY AND MORAL CORRUPTION HAPPENING TODAY AND WAS LARGELY A CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT,LEARN SOME HISTORY THE DEGENERACY IN WEIMAR REPUBLIC GERMANY WHICH LEAD TO THE REACTIONARY NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS WHAT IS HAPPENING ON A GLOBAL SCALE TODAY WHY ARE YOU MISLEADING PEOPLE LIKE THIS GREG YOU WEASELY LYING BASTARD YOU WANT TO KNOW WHO IS BEHIND THE NEW WORLD ORDER LOOK AT THE NEW YORK TIMES HEADLINES OCTOBER THE 6th 1940 WHO WAS BEHIND BOLSHEVISM AND THE 10 MILLION DEAD CHRISTIANS YOU ARE EITHER COMPLETELY IGNORANT OR YOU ARE MALICIOUSLY LYING DIRTY BASTARD
• The Bolsheviks SLAUGHTERED BOTH JEWS AND GENTILES! It is Christianity who is the NWO/Last Beast who has long controlled and ruled this World.
• History doesn't lie, the Bolsheviks PERSECUTED THE JEWS, POGROM AFTER POGROM, EXILING AND MURDERING THEM, just as they Murdered Gentiles.
• Great report Greg Be assured that The real people behind all of this are too slick to ever show their faces. But they will when they are ready to. And they will declare themselves to be your New World gods and leaders. You will be required to bow down and worship these sick satanists who Hate God and his son Jesus Christ!! These are the very same ones who killed Christ when he was here on earth!!! Make no mistake about it!! You mentioned it in your report- Noahide law They teach that Jesus is an idol and all idol worship will be banned worldwide. And That they are the ones God calls his son, and that every knee must bow to them! Can you imagine bowing down to and worshipping this sick pathetic criminal opportunist sons of the devil- the enemy of God and of all mankind? HOW DISGUSTINGLY FILTHY!! But you NEED to hear what GOD has said on this matter. It is very clear. HE HAS KNOWN THE END FROM THE VERY BEGINNING! These web pages will help you to see this from a Biblical standpoint. Rightwillruledotwordpressdotcom Read under the Mother of harlots and the Blood of all slain.
• If you cry out to Jesus, He will save you. This world is just a blip on the screen...think of your eternity. John 3:16: Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."
• What we're enduring now (for the last several decades) is a result of the Third Reich's LOSS?? Ever think that the (erroneous) characterizing you're highlighting, Greg, is a DIVERSION for the real WHO and WHAT? I'm embarrassed for you, Greg. And not a little bit surprised.
• Eugenics started in America, funded by Rothschild backed Rockefellers and others. America sterilized at least 60,000. And conducted horrible medical experiments on the American people. Mk Ultra, operation bluebird, operation Artichoke and MANY more. The Kaiser Institute in Germany was set up by Britain and America to teach Eugenics.
• lets see if in todays world Covid would pass for a cult. Behavior Control: An individual’s associations, living arrangements, food, clothing, sleeping habits, finances, etc., are strictly controlled ✔ Information Control: Cult leaders deliberately withhold or distort information, lie, propagandize, and limit access to other sources of information✔ Thought Control: Cult leaders use loaded words and language, discourage critical thinking, bar any speech critical of cult leaders or policies, and teach an “us vs. everyone else” doctrine✔ Emotional Control: Leaders manipulate their followers via fear (including the fear of losing salvation, and the fear of being shunned, etc.)✔
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60ef095dc63e855fe6a48b8f
** Klaus Schwab, Globalist Elites Planning Attack That Will DWARF COVID-19
- Video: https://www.brighteon.com/babfcfa8-b644-42c3-98ba-b56e04474460
-- The World Economic Forum Executive and his evil cohorts are meeting this weekend to 'war game' their next plot against freedom-loving global citizens as part of their attempt to CRUSH YOU and reign over every living being.
-- Comments:
• Do not be drawn into the Zionist blame game. It is no different from the Muslim blame game after 911 or the White blame game after the death of George Floyd. The placement of blame is part of the divide and conquer battle plan of those who have chosen evil. This is now the ultimate battle between good and evil. Those who choose evil, just like those who choose to be on the side of goodness, come in all nationalities, colours, ages, sexual persuasions, cultures and faiths and speak many languages. The time for "fence-sitting" is long over. Which side are you on?
• Greg, luv all your other stuff! Butt, ewe just gotta give up defending the pedo-"god" Zionist Communist Uber-Blood $acrifice Death Cult. They simply make Hitler and Satan look like Good Guyz! Get well soon!
• YOU LYING MISLEADING BASTARD THE NATIONAL SOCIALISTS WERE THE LAST PEOPLE TO ACTUALLY FIGHT AGAINST (((THE NEW WORLD ORDER))), THEY KICKED OUT THE BANKERS AND FREED THEMSELVES FROM INTERNATIONAL USURY FINANCE. NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS COMPLETELY OPPOSED TO ALL THE DEGENERACY AND MORAL CORRUPTION HAPPENING TODAY AND WAS LARGELY A CHRISTIAN MOVEMENT,LEARN SOME HISTORY THE DEGENERACY IN WEIMAR REPUBLIC GERMANY WHICH LEAD TO THE REACTIONARY NATIONAL SOCIALISM IS WHAT IS HAPPENING ON A GLOBAL SCALE TODAY WHY ARE YOU MISLEADING PEOPLE LIKE THIS GREG YOU WEASELY LYING BASTARD YOU WANT TO KNOW WHO IS BEHIND THE NEW WORLD ORDER LOOK AT THE NEW YORK TIMES HEADLINES OCTOBER THE 6th 1940 WHO WAS BEHIND BOLSHEVISM AND THE 10 MILLION DEAD CHRISTIANS YOU ARE EITHER COMPLETELY IGNORANT OR YOU ARE MALICIOUSLY LYING DIRTY BASTARD
• The Bolsheviks SLAUGHTERED BOTH JEWS AND GENTILES! It is Christianity who is the NWO/Last Beast who has long controlled and ruled this World.
• History doesn't lie, the Bolsheviks PERSECUTED THE JEWS, POGROM AFTER POGROM, EXILING AND MURDERING THEM, just as they Murdered Gentiles.
• Great report Greg Be assured that The real people behind all of this are too slick to ever show their faces. But they will when they are ready to. And they will declare themselves to be your New World gods and leaders. You will be required to bow down and worship these sick satanists who Hate God and his son Jesus Christ!! These are the very same ones who killed Christ when he was here on earth!!! Make no mistake about it!! You mentioned it in your report- Noahide law They teach that Jesus is an idol and all idol worship will be banned worldwide. And That they are the ones God calls his son, and that every knee must bow to them! Can you imagine bowing down to and worshipping this sick pathetic criminal opportunist sons of the devil- the enemy of God and of all mankind? HOW DISGUSTINGLY FILTHY!! But you NEED to hear what GOD has said on this matter. It is very clear. HE HAS KNOWN THE END FROM THE VERY BEGINNING! These web pages will help you to see this from a Biblical standpoint. Rightwillruledotwordpressdotcom Read under the Mother of harlots and the Blood of all slain.
• If you cry out to Jesus, He will save you. This world is just a blip on the screen...think of your eternity. John 3:16: Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me."
• What we're enduring now (for the last several decades) is a result of the Third Reich's LOSS?? Ever think that the (erroneous) characterizing you're highlighting, Greg, is a DIVERSION for the real WHO and WHAT? I'm embarrassed for you, Greg. And not a little bit surprised.
• Eugenics started in America, funded by Rothschild backed Rockefellers and others. America sterilized at least 60,000. And conducted horrible medical experiments on the American people. Mk Ultra, operation bluebird, operation Artichoke and MANY more. The Kaiser Institute in Germany was set up by Britain and America to teach Eugenics.
• lets see if in todays world Covid would pass for a cult. Behavior Control: An individual’s associations, living arrangements, food, clothing, sleeping habits, finances, etc., are strictly controlled ✔ Information Control: Cult leaders deliberately withhold or distort information, lie, propagandize, and limit access to other sources of information✔ Thought Control: Cult leaders use loaded words and language, discourage critical thinking, bar any speech critical of cult leaders or policies, and teach an “us vs. everyone else” doctrine✔ Emotional Control: Leaders manipulate their followers via fear (including the fear of losing salvation, and the fear of being shunned, etc.)✔
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