Footage showing the Russian's firing of a North Korean–produced 107mm Type 75 MLRS mounted on an NRTK “Courier” unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) toward Ukrainian positions.

Adding, from Rybar:

Conspiracy Geniuses📝

Another classified information leak at the Pentagon

FBI employees arrested (https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2026-04-08/classified-information-leak-arrest-21321014.html) Courtney Williams — a U.S. Army veteran who had access to top secret information from 2010 to 2016. According to the investigation, she passed information about Delta Force special operations unit activities to journalist Seth Harper.

Courtney spoke with Harper for more than ten hours over the phone and exchanged two hundred messages, based on which the journalist wrote "The Fort Bragg Cartel: Drug Trafficking and Murder in Special Forces," which describes abuses within units responsible for counter-narcotics operations in Mexico and Central America.

Investigators believe the published information reveals numerous national security issues, including the activities of U.S. Armed Forces Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

🔻What was so sensational about the book?

▪️The book exposes facts of a large-scale drug trafficking network within elite U.S. special operations units at Fort Bragg, including Delta Force involvement in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.

▪️The work covers direct military and police corruption, including conspiracies, cover-ups of murders, and concealment of dozens of overdose deaths.

▪️Particular outcry and compromising effect came from the described connections between special forces and Mexican cartels, as well as American military involvement in the Afghan heroin business.

📌The most surprising thing about this story — the level of conspiracy. After the material was published, the brilliant journalist simply named Williams as his source and attributed specific quotes with classified data to her. And Courtney herself calmly published classified information directly on her personal social media accounts.

By the way, it was Harper who published a photo of a Delta Force commander after his unit captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January.

❗️This incident raises many questions about the level of information protection in the U.S. military, as well as counterintelligence services. Her case may also have broad repercussions — some media outlets are already calling Courtney "the second Snowden."

#USA

🇺🇸 @rybar_america — making America understandable again



