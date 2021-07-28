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2021-07-28 Forbes - JUST IN Ted Cruz Introduces AntiVaccine Passport Amendment Slams CDC Mask Mandate For Vaccinated_360p
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190 views • July 29, 2021
Mirrored from, and credit to Forbes: https://youtu.be/hnCYI9RlNBU
At today's Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for an amendment to a bill to prohibit US participation in a vaccine passport.
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At today's Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for an amendment to a bill to prohibit US participation in a vaccine passport.
Stay Connected
Forbes on Facebook: http://fb.com/forbes
Forbes Video on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/forbes
Forbes Video on Instagram: http://instagram.com/forbes
More From Forbes: http://forbes.com
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