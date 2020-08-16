© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amount of protesters filmed from bridge Germany Berlin 1st of August 2020
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • August 16, 2020
Media told us it was 17.000 people, yeah right! The original video was 82 minutes long. Link to original; https://www.invidio.us/watch?v=gKuGWFeQCN4
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.