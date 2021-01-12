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Steven K. Bannon - War Room Pandemic - Ep #646/647 (FULL 2hrs PODCAST)
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150 views • January 12, 2021
-Aired: Monday January 11th 2021, 10am-12pm EST.
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room/
https://pluto.tv/live-tv/americas-voice
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
I'm uploading this material here due to Stephen K Bannon's unlawful de-platforming from Youtube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter amidst a critical voter-fraud crisis regarding the US 2020 presidential election.
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[email protected]
https://pandemic.warroom.org/
https://americasvoice.news/war-room/
https://pluto.tv/live-tv/americas-voice
https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
I'm uploading this material here due to Stephen K Bannon's unlawful de-platforming from Youtube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter amidst a critical voter-fraud crisis regarding the US 2020 presidential election.
I have no personal affiliation with neither of these organizations and just seek to spread this valuable information. Please support the original creators and distributors of this content. Thank you!
-Alt-Channels:
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://video.nobodyhasthe.biz/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-491285
-Contact & Social Media:
https://gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
https://www.minds.com/shepherds_sling/
https://parler.com/profile/ShepherdsSling/posts
https://thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
[email protected]
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