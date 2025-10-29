© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: Netanyahu used tapes of Clinton’s phone-sex calls with Monica Lewinsky for blackmailing
"The story is worth revisiting amid allegations that Jeffrey Epstein was involved in a long-running Israeli blackmail operation of his own," journalist Ryan Grim said at the Breaking Points show.
What was the case about:
♦️ Netanyahu approached Clinton privately to demand the release of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, long time supporter of the Israeli far right.
♦️ Netanyahu brought up the sex tapes in the context of the Pollard demand.
♦️ Clinton agreed to review Pollard's case. Pollard was eventually freed in 2015 under the Obama administration. On the last day of his first term, Trump pardoned Pollard's handler.
♦️ Back in Israel, Pollard is now an outspoken supporter of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gavir, who called for the full ethnic cleansing of Gaza.
Adding:
EPSTEIN, ISRAELI LOBBY IN US & UKRAINE: How do Grokipedia vs. Wikipedia unpack top stories?
♦️ On Epstein
Grokipedia:
⚫️Asks questions about “institutional complicity or protection" & notes he "secured a non-prosecution agreement… that shielded him and potential co-conspirators."
⚫️Dwells on multiple claims that Epstein was Mossad "cutout" asset (via Maxwell), “given overlapping US-Israeli intelligence sharing”
Wikipedia:
⚫️Emphasizes "client list" was explicitly debunked by 2025 DOJ/FBI review: "no evidence”
⚫️Frames Epstein intel ties as unproven
♦️ Israeli lobby in US
Grokipedia:
⚫️Cites critics (e.g., John Mearsheimer) who claim Israel lobby “distorts US foreign policy by compelling alignment with Israeli priorities that diverge from American strategic interests”
⚫️Lobby's “coordinated efforts through organizations like AIPAC ensure congressional and executive DEFERENCE to Israel's positions”
⚫️Substantiates pro-lobby views with data (e.g., bipartisan resolutions, 98%-win rate for backed candidates)
Wikipedia:
⚫️Dwells on historical roots (especially Christian Zionism),
⚫️Portrays ‘informal lobby’ as “no different from the farm lobby”
⚫️Calls ‘formal lobby’ - PACs, think tanks, etc. – network to “build stronger Israel–United States relations"
♦️ 9/11 theories
Grokipedia:
⚫️Dwells on ‘inside job’ theories (demolition of WTC 1/2/7, Pentagon missile/drone, stand-down orders)
⚫️Elevates "best case" conspiracy arguments (eyewitnesses Barry Jennings/William Rodriguez)
Wikipedia:
⚫️Dwells on 10+ theory types (Israel/Saudi/Pakistan roles, hijacker fakes, Flight 93 shoot-down)
⚫️Prioritizes debunks
⚫️Brands theory proponents as “united by their shared mistrust in government & reputable sources
♦️ On Ukraine conflict
Grokipedia:
⚫️Underscores broken 1990 Baker-Gorbachev "not one inch" NATO expansion promise, reminds that missiles 500km from Moscow are “existential threat” for Russia
⚫️Details Azov’s neo-Nazi origins, underscores “civilian fatalities across the Donbas from April 14, 2014, onward”
⚫️Details 2014 referendum in Crimea with “96.77% approval for joining Russia"
⚫️Russia’s cited justification for “protecting compatriots from perceived threats” by the post-coup Ukraine government
Wikipedia:
⚫️Peddles claims of Putin of “irredentist and imperialist” ambitions
⚫️Pushes Russian “invasion in Crimea and Donbas,” and “annexation”
⚫️Claims ‘de-nazify’ just ‘pretext’
♦️ On Ukraine’s Zelensky
Grokipedia:
⚫️Flags endless mobilization, stalled offensives, and war fatigue
⚫️Cites playbook “offensive maximalism” that drags out the war
Wikipedia:
⚫️Peddles Zelensky’s claims Putin "wants to scare the whole world" with nuclear blackmail
⚫️Dedicates section to Zelensky’s AWARDS