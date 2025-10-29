THROWBACK: Netanyahu used tapes of Clinton’s phone-sex calls with Monica Lewinsky for blackmailing

"The story is worth revisiting amid allegations that Jeffrey Epstein was involved in a long-running Israeli blackmail operation of his own," journalist Ryan Grim said at the Breaking Points show.

What was the case about:

♦️ Netanyahu approached Clinton privately to demand the release of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, long time supporter of the Israeli far right.

♦️ Netanyahu brought up the sex tapes in the context of the Pollard demand.

♦️ Clinton agreed to review Pollard's case. Pollard was eventually freed in 2015 under the Obama administration. On the last day of his first term, Trump pardoned Pollard's handler.

♦️ Back in Israel, Pollard is now an outspoken supporter of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gavir, who called for the full ethnic cleansing of Gaza.

Adding:

EPSTEIN, ISRAELI LOBBY IN US & UKRAINE: How do Grokipedia vs. Wikipedia unpack top stories?

♦️ On Epstein

Grokipedia:

⚫️Asks questions about “institutional complicity or protection" & notes he "secured a non-prosecution agreement… that shielded him and potential co-conspirators."

⚫️Dwells on multiple claims that Epstein was Mossad "cutout" asset (via Maxwell), “given overlapping US-Israeli intelligence sharing”

Wikipedia:

⚫️Emphasizes "client list" was explicitly debunked by 2025 DOJ/FBI review: "no evidence”

⚫️Frames Epstein intel ties as unproven

♦️ Israeli lobby in US

Grokipedia:

⚫️Cites critics (e.g., John Mearsheimer) who claim Israel lobby “distorts US foreign policy by compelling alignment with Israeli priorities that diverge from American strategic interests”

⚫️Lobby's “coordinated efforts through organizations like AIPAC ensure congressional and executive DEFERENCE to Israel's positions”

⚫️Substantiates pro-lobby views with data (e.g., bipartisan resolutions, 98%-win rate for backed candidates)

Wikipedia:

⚫️Dwells on historical roots (especially Christian Zionism),

⚫️Portrays ‘informal lobby’ as “no different from the farm lobby”

⚫️Calls ‘formal lobby’ - PACs, think tanks, etc. – network to “build stronger Israel–United States relations"

♦️ 9/11 theories

Grokipedia:

⚫️Dwells on ‘inside job’ theories (demolition of WTC 1/2/7, Pentagon missile/drone, stand-down orders)

⚫️Elevates "best case" conspiracy arguments (eyewitnesses Barry Jennings/William Rodriguez)

Wikipedia:

⚫️Dwells on 10+ theory types (Israel/Saudi/Pakistan roles, hijacker fakes, Flight 93 shoot-down)

⚫️Prioritizes debunks

⚫️Brands theory proponents as “united by their shared mistrust in government & reputable sources

♦️ On Ukraine conflict

Grokipedia:

⚫️Underscores broken 1990 Baker-Gorbachev "not one inch" NATO expansion promise, reminds that missiles 500km from Moscow are “existential threat” for Russia

⚫️Details Azov’s neo-Nazi origins, underscores “civilian fatalities across the Donbas from April 14, 2014, onward”

⚫️Details 2014 referendum in Crimea with “96.77% approval for joining Russia"

⚫️Russia’s cited justification for “protecting compatriots from perceived threats” by the post-coup Ukraine government

Wikipedia:

⚫️Peddles claims of Putin of “irredentist and imperialist” ambitions

⚫️Pushes Russian “invasion in Crimea and Donbas,” and “annexation”

⚫️Claims ‘de-nazify’ just ‘pretext’

♦️ On Ukraine’s Zelensky

Grokipedia:

⚫️Flags endless mobilization, stalled offensives, and war fatigue

⚫️Cites playbook “offensive maximalism” that drags out the war

Wikipedia:

⚫️Peddles Zelensky’s claims Putin "wants to scare the whole world" with nuclear blackmail

⚫️Dedicates section to Zelensky’s AWARDS