February 20, 2026

rt.com





Kiev's drones pummel Donbass, hitting the territory of a school with 600 children inside. The Zaporozhye region's governor confirms no one was injured in the attack. A senior Russian diplomat says cool-heads are needed to solve complex issues in the Ukraine conflict. He was part of this week's three-way talks with the US and Ukraine in Geneva. Israel deploys military forces to the West Bank-Jerusalem checkpoints ahead of the first Friday prayers of Ramadan. Our correspondent reports from the scene amid increasing tensions.





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515