Harley Schlanger - The [DS] Is Exposed, It’s Time To Get Back To The Principles Of The Constitution

Prepare Today And SAVE $100Off A Off 3-Month KitMy Patriot SupplyToday’s Guest: Harley SchlangerWebsite: La Rouche OrganizationHarley Schlanger is historian and national spokesman, he has been covering the financial industry since the 80s, you can now follow Harley at The LaRouche Organization. Harley begins the conversation talking about how the Germans are in bad shape, they have supply chain issues, power is a problem and all of this is being pushed to bring us into the great reset. The [DS] agenda is being exposed and the people can see it and feel it, crime is out of control in the cities where they defunded the police and the people are now looking to get back to the principles of the constitution.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.