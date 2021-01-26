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Ep. 2387a - The World Is Watching, If America Falls The World Falls
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1100 views • January 26, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2387a - The World Is Watching, If America Falls The World Falls
The [CB] is now showing the world their plan, their plan is to bring back globalization, move forward with the great reset. The world is watching, the people are watching. If America falls the world falls, this is part of the operation redpill.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2387a - The World Is Watching, If America Falls The World Falls
The [CB] is now showing the world their plan, their plan is to bring back globalization, move forward with the great reset. The world is watching, the people are watching. If America falls the world falls, this is part of the operation redpill.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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