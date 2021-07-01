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THE RICHIE ALLEN SHOW WITH YOHAN TENGRA AND NICOLA LUND
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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30 views • July 01, 2021
Richie is joined by Yohan Tengra and Nicola Lund.
Yohan Tengra is a Mumbai based journalist. In some parts of India, local authority's have instructed police forces to arrest and issue fines to citizens who have refused a covid-19 jab. Police in other states, are demanding that the unvaccinated wear a badge that signals that they haven't been jabbed. Yohan discusses this with Richie
Nicola Lund is a journalist and former teacher.
Nicola wrote a terrific piece this week about the vaccination roll-out. She discusses it with Richie. She also chats about the safety of medicines more generally and has a very interesting story about her Aunt, who was taken into hospital as a precaution after a fall. A Do Not Resuscitate Order was placed on her Aunt. The hospital said it was with her Aunt's consent, something she strongly denies. She was also given the drug Midazolam. This is very controversial of course. The Richie Allen Show has been hearing from people who claim that Midazolam and Morphine are being given to seniors in hospitals, to end their lives. Don't miss Nicola.
Source: The Richie Allen Show
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationindiacovid
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