The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 21b
Bible Study Book of Revelation
Published Yesterday

The Great City, Holy Jerusalem 

The Gates (twelve tribes of Israel) and Walls (apostles) of the Holy City 

The Dimensions of the Holy City 

The Most Holy Place as a type and shadow of the Holy City 

The Tree of Life in the Holy City, meant for Overcomers

