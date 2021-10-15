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Tentacle Tuesday Is There “A Thing” in COVID Vaccines
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121 views • October 15, 2021
Vaccine, Jab has tentacles, see the images, and past articles from the news or even the vaccine companies admitting to this danger. Things in the vaccine that are living and growing. take a listen. Shows parts of the next two videos.
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