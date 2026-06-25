6/25/26 TRUMP: USA FINANCIAL WAR DOMINANCE! NATO/UK/EU, SCOTUS WINS, "LEVERAGE"/THUNE! #DEMONSTRATE250

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6/25/26 President Trump's America First Dominoes are cascading as Globalist power tiles continue to Fall! The entrapment & defeat of America's enemies is circling ever-inward to crush the Cartel Babylon spiders at the luciferian center of the prison planet web! Huge wins! SCOTUS, Treasonous Senate Neutered, NATO hobbled in Ukraine WW3 rollout & Much More! It's time America Demonstrates! to push The Save America Act across the Finish Line! What better civic action could we take now before America's 250th birthday than to join the fight to show our traitorous senators they cannot stop the will of The People! We ARE FREE!
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President Trump’s Social Media:
TAKE ACTION!
Senate: 202-224-3121
House: 202-225-3121
Johnson: 202-225-2777
Thune: 202-224-2321
Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:
https://precinctprojectusa.org/
ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!
Denmark on the verge of banning Islamist Call to Prayer!
https://www.rt.com/news/642158-denmark-islamic-call-ban/
Citizen Vigilante, written & directed by Ewe Boll, available on X until 10am 6/27:
DHS Sec., Mullin rantshttps://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/markwayne-mullin-goes-screeching-purple-haired-democrat-rep/ in testimony on trafficked & missing 450K kids by Biden:
SCOTUS decision ends protected status of Haitian and Syrian migrants:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/breaking-supreme-court-allows-trump-administration-end-temporary/
SCOTUS strikes down HI Dem Law requiring Permission to conceal-carry in venues, stores, homes, etc:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/supreme-court-strikes-down-democrat-hawaii-law-restricting/
Trump's Executive Order on Quantum Computing Investment by US Gov't:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/06/ushering-in-the-next-frontier-of-quantum-innovation/
Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7bu36u-62526.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a
ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/
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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave !!
WE ARE FREE !!