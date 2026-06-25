6/25/26 TRUMP: USA FINANCIAL WAR DOMINANCE! NATO/UK/EU, SCOTUS WINS, "LEVERAGE"/THUNE! #DEMONSTRATE250

6/25/26 President Trump's America First Dominoes are cascading as Globalist power tiles continue to Fall! The entrapment & defeat of America's enemies is circling ever-inward to crush the Cartel Babylon spiders at the luciferian center of the prison planet web! Huge wins! SCOTUS, Treasonous Senate Neutered, NATO hobbled in Ukraine WW3 rollout & Much More! It's time America Demonstrates! to push The Save America Act across the Finish Line! What better civic action could we take now before America's 250th birthday than to join the fight to show our traitorous senators they cannot stop the will of The People! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777

Thune: 202-224-2321





Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

https://precinctprojectusa.org/





ACTION: Claim Your Office Now!! 300K open seats across the Republic!! Occupy LOCAL!

https://www.jointab.us/





Denmark on the verge of banning Islamist Call to Prayer!

https://www.rt.com/news/642158-denmark-islamic-call-ban/





Citizen Vigilante, written & directed by Ewe Boll, available on X until 10am 6/27:

https://t.co/yvJOwOS4xE





DHS Sec., Mullin rantshttps://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/markwayne-mullin-goes-screeching-purple-haired-democrat-rep/ in testimony on trafficked & missing 450K kids by Biden:





SCOTUS decision ends protected status of Haitian and Syrian migrants:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/breaking-supreme-court-allows-trump-administration-end-temporary/





SCOTUS strikes down HI Dem Law requiring Permission to conceal-carry in venues, stores, homes, etc:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/06/supreme-court-strikes-down-democrat-hawaii-law-restricting/





Trump's Executive Order on Quantum Computing Investment by US Gov't:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/06/ushering-in-the-next-frontier-of-quantum-innovation/





Go here for further links: https://rumble.com/v7bu36u-62526.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a











ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/





Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15%-off C60Evo discount code)





PayPal: [email protected]





Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





C60 EVO: Miracle Molecule vs. Inflammaging!

For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

(channel supporters receive 15% off code!





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv2330

https://www.youtube.com/@youarefreetv2899

https://www.youtube.com/@wearefreetv6852





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!