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Biden ALREADY FLAGGING, Twitter COMPLETELY INEPT: Breaking On The Daily #55
KelKidman
KelKidman
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481 views • January 22, 2021
Stories of The Day:
https://archive.vn/PChf4
https://archive.vn/BCmhM
https://archive.vn/y5WlH
https://archive.vn/ChNRP

Timestamps:
0:00 Biden already tired of the job/ Antifa already feels jipped
9:00 New Covid outbreak in China
14:58 Twitter’s complete ineptitude gets them in hot water
21:41 Outro


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#TwitterIsOverParty #Biden #Twitter


For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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newspoliticsrantconservativeoutbreaktwitterchinabidenmediaviruscommentarylibertarianfailureccpadministration19coronaviruscovidbreaking on the dailytwitter is over party
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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