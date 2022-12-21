Chuck Missler - Transhumanism

Chuck Missler - TranshumanismSince before the Pharaohs, man has tried to become like gods. Transhumanism has taken this idea to the next step, with the pursuit of immortality, omniscience, and ultimate power. Technology is paving the way for humans to achieve godhood, and Biblical prophecy has warned us of this day.

How should a believer react to these emerging technologies? We interview both sides of this discussion and the conclusion will shock you!

Science fiction has paved the way to godhood, by sparking the innate human desire for more. Scientists today are just scratching the surface of the fabric of our reality through these four major technologies: genetics, robotics, nanotech, and artificial intelligence.

This cutting edge documentary is both frightening and encouraging to the believer. A film you will watch over and over.

This film investigates some of the underlying motivations of the Transhumanist movement, its spirituality, and how it will affect every person alive today, and tomorrow.

Featuring: Dr. Chuck Missler, Dr. Thomas Horn, Frank Peretti, Joseph Farah