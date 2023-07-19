Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Devin Nunes: Did DOJ officials lie to a grand jury in order to spy on my staff during Russia Hoax?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2064 Subscribers
Shop now
31 views
Published Yesterday

Kash Patel with Devin Nunes: Did DOJ officials lie to a grand jury in order to spy on my staff during Russia Hoax?

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes joins guest host Kash Patel on 'America First with Sebastian Gorka,' July 17, 2023.

https://rumble.com/v30ql8m-did-doj-officials-lie-to-a-grand-jury-in-order-to-spy-on-my-staff-during-ru.html

Keywords
devin nunesdoj officials lieto grand juryspy on my staffduring russia hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket