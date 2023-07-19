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Kash Patel with Devin Nunes: Did DOJ officials lie to a grand jury in order to spy on my staff during Russia Hoax?
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes joins guest host Kash Patel on 'America First with Sebastian Gorka,' July 17, 2023.
https://rumble.com/v30ql8m-did-doj-officials-lie-to-a-grand-jury-in-order-to-spy-on-my-staff-during-ru.html