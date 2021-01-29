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DESTROYING America It's No Longer Only Confederacy that was EVIL, It's Lincoln + Ulysses S Grant
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259 views • January 29, 2021
as Antifa, BLM and braindead activists destroy American history and monuments, Civil War draws closer and the dragon of racism will sadly reawaken. The time to speak up is NOW, before they completely overrun us with their nefarious and evil actions.
#antifa #BLM #destroyAmerica
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#antifa #BLM #destroyAmerica
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
racismcivil warevilantifaradical leftblmdestructionabraham lincolnblack lives matterconfederacydragonsulysses s grantcancel culturebe bravedestroying americaemancipation monumenttearing down statuesusa civil warmadness of crowdsstandup for americastand up to cancel cultureabolitionistsdestroying monumentsconfederate statues
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