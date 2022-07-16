7-16-2022 Will you be the hero of YOUR story in this time?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 73
Less of a news review, and more of a discussion on the psychology of our predicament. Change is coming in one of two possible forms, are you ready?
Watch the X22 Spotlight interview I mentioned here:
https://x22report.com/aiovg_videos/kevin-jenkins-the-medical-industry-is-panicking-the-medical-industry-the-way-we-know-it-is-over/