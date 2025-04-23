New Victory: Russian Forces Intensify Offensive Toward Konstantinovka - link to read article below

Russian troops have achieved another important victory with the liberation of the village of Tarasovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, marking stable progress in their offensive toward Konstantinovka, one of the key Ukrainian strongholds in the Donbass.

The advance comes after a period of relative calm on this sector of the front, with Russian forces now demonstrating increased operational tempo across multiple directions.

