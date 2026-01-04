BANKS WANT TO STOP SILVER! - Desperation Sets In As Banks Lose Massive Liquidity While Silver BOOMS

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the massive market manipulation taking place in the silver market as banks attempt to stop people from buying gold and silver, desperate to keep accounts filled with fiat as they have no actual cash to deposits.





Banks are bankrupt and the move into silver which has been historic this past year is terrifying the banking system.





As silver bounces up and down at massive scales this past week, it is beginning to stabilize into the weekend. However, it's important to note that despite the massive market manipulation, the silver shortage is becoming much larger of an issue leading to great scarcity.





Elon Musk has warned that China's limit of silver exports will cause prices to skyrocket as metal needed in many industrial processes becomes scarce.





In this video, we break down the importance of this and discuss zooming out as inflation worsens and the world becomes far more politically unstable. Not to mention the introduction of the technocratic surveillance system and CBDCs.





