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Democrats in favor of Title 42 now worried about border being slammed
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22 views • April 14, 2022
Joe Biden's border crisis is expected to worsen following the lifting of Title 42, even some Democrats are starting to backtrack on issues of border security. One America's Sam Valk with more.
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