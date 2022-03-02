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Black-eyed baby from parents jabbed -- Bebé de ojos negros de los padres pinchazos
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504 views • March 02, 2022
La Quinta Columna - -- bebé de ojos negros de los padres pinchazos
new video of a black-eyed baby
There are so many babies born from vaccinated parents now
Only explanation is whatever is in the vaccine has caused this
Hay tantos bebés nacidos de padres vacunados ahora La única explicación es que lo que está en la vacuna ha causado esto.
new video of a black-eyed baby
There are so many babies born from vaccinated parents now
Only explanation is whatever is in the vaccine has caused this
Hay tantos bebés nacidos de padres vacunados ahora La única explicación es que lo que está en la vacuna ha causado esto.
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