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1.1 Million People Have Died in America Because of Obeying Fauci
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5899 views • March 23, 2022
Former Blackrock portfolio Manager Edward Dowd shows CDC data that proves the vaccine has killed many young people. Also 75% of Covid-19 hospitalizations are vaccinated in Ontario Canada!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Edward Dowd on the Alex Jones Show - Info Wars https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=623a5dbcf4fc571449491d96
2) 75% of Covid-19 Hospitalizations are Vaccinated in Ontario Canada!
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations#vaccine-status-data
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Edward Dowd on the Alex Jones Show - Info Wars https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=623a5dbcf4fc571449491d96
2) 75% of Covid-19 Hospitalizations are Vaccinated in Ontario Canada!
https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data/hospitalizations#vaccine-status-data
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