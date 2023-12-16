Create New Account
Predictive Programming Telling Us Civil War, Cyber Attacks and Power Outages Coming
The Appearance
Published 18 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 12.15


CHINA EXECUTES CYBER ATTACK ON CRITICAL U.S. ASSETS

https://patriotalerts.com/2023/12/breaking-china-executes-cyber-attack-on-critical-us-assests/


GLOBALIST MISSION: TURN AMERICANS AGAINST EACH OTHER

https://leohohmann.com/2023/12/11/globalists-on-a-mission-turn-americans-against-each-other-before-a-foreign-power-is-called-in-to-finish-the-job/#more-16881


NATO OFFICIALLY MOBILIZES FOR DIRECT WAR WITH RUSSIA

https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-nato-officially-mobilizes-for-direct-war-with-russia-jack-posobiec/


10 IEDS FOUND AT SOUTHERN BORDER

https://www.foxbusiness.com/fox-news-us/10-ieds-found-us-mexico-border-cartel-gunfight


"LET MY PEOPLE GO" DOCUMENTARY

https://yournews.com/2023/12/14/2708286/let-my-people-go-documentary-by-david-clements-set-for/


"CIVIL WAR" DOCUMENTARY: AMERICA IS A FALLEN EMPIRE

https://ew.com/civil-war-trailer-alex-garland-kirsten-dunst-nick-offerman-8415196


CONFIRMATION BY FLORIDA SURGEON GENERAL

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/12/developing-floridas-surgeon-general-joseph-ladapo-confirms-detection/


NEBRASKA STARTS COLLECTING DIGITAL HEALTH DATA ON ALL CITIZENS

https://www.infowars.com/posts/nebraska-starts-collecting-digital-health-data-on-all-citizens-raising-digital-id-fears/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected] * [email protected]


Keywords
current eventscivil wartreasonbiblechristianityprophecychinasouthern bordercyber attackdronesnetflixukrainepredictive programmingnatocommentarytaiwanperezlet my people goend time news reportaugustoammo prices

