“Ivermectin Is Safer Than A Sugar Pill To Consume” Says 'Cancer' Surgeon Dr. 'Kathleen Ruddy'

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44VCbPZ
Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v595dnu-ivermectin-is-safer-than-a-sugar-pill-is-to-consume-says-cancer-surgeon-dr..html
Video Content Creator: https://rumble.com/user/AndreCorbeil?e9s=src_v1_cbl
“Ivermectin Is Safer Than A Sugar Pill Is To Consume” Says 'Cancer' Surgeon
“You’d have to take a lot to make yourself sick.”
Says Dr. Kathleen Ruddy has also observed multiple late-stage cancer patients make dramatic recoveries after taking ivermectin.
Ivermectin is also:
• A Nobel Prize-winning discovery (2015)
• Recognized, 2nd to penicillin, for having the greatest impact on human health
• Credited for bringing river blindness to the brink of elimination
• Used globally in HUMANS, with over 3.7 billion doses administered.
Credit to PrepperPeep