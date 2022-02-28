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Military Veteran and State Rep OWNS Judge in Court!(mirrored)
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40 views • February 28, 2022
Hooksett, New Hampshire.
In the summer of 2016, he was arrested on a warrant for driving with an invalid license and released on $4,000 personal recognizance.
He attended an arriagnment in June and challenged the court's jurisdiction among other things, and then was arrested while campaigning on election day, November 9th. Police say he failed to appear at Concord District Court to answer to charges of driving while license suspended and "prohibitions" regarding an allegedly invalid license.
This week, Dick was back in court for a case status hearing, where he let the judge have it, in front of a full courtroom.
Full story with background links at: https://freekeene.com/2016/12/20/video-state-representative-dick-marple-owns-district-court-judge/
In the summer of 2016, he was arrested on a warrant for driving with an invalid license and released on $4,000 personal recognizance.
He attended an arriagnment in June and challenged the court's jurisdiction among other things, and then was arrested while campaigning on election day, November 9th. Police say he failed to appear at Concord District Court to answer to charges of driving while license suspended and "prohibitions" regarding an allegedly invalid license.
This week, Dick was back in court for a case status hearing, where he let the judge have it, in front of a full courtroom.
Full story with background links at: https://freekeene.com/2016/12/20/video-state-representative-dick-marple-owns-district-court-judge/
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