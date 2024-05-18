Create New Account
How COVID jabs reprogram software in people’s bodies
mikam
Published 20 hours ago

COVID jabs introduce nanotechnology into the bodies of people who were jabbed and this nanotechnology reprograms the software in their bodies. Dr. Alphonso Monzo made this claim when interviewed by Mike Adams. Please tell me in the comment section if you believe this. Do you think Mike Adams also believes this or was he simply politely tolerating this claim?   

nanotechnologysoftwarejabsreprogramming

