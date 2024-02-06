Oncologist Unveils One of the Biggest Lies About the COVID-19 Shots
Myocarditis is a “much bigger problem than public health officials have admitted,” lamented Dr. William Makis.
He mentioned two studies with alarming findings, especially in teenagers.
A study in Thailand found a ONE IN THIRTY incidence of cardiac damage, such as myopericarditis or subclinical myocarditis, among teenagers after their second Pfizer dose.
Furthermore, a Swiss study of 800 healthcare workers who received a COVID booster shot showed similar rates of cardiac damage, approximately 1 in 35.
As such, Dr. Makis said this:
“Myocarditis following the COVID vaccination has been one of the biggest lies of the pandemic, coming from public health officials who’ve told us that myocarditis is mild and it’s rare. That was a big lie.”
