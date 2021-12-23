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93-year-old Speaks Out for Medical Freedom!
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10 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"I'm going to be 93 in August, and I feel that I will never go to a hospital. I take no medication. Because if I went to the hospital, I would be forced for them to damage my immunity system, to kill every good thing in my body . . . "
"We all know you're good people. Let's prove it."
"I'm going to be 93 in August, and I feel that I will never go to a hospital. I take no medication. Because if I went to the hospital, I would be forced for them to damage my immunity system, to kill every good thing in my body . . . "
"We all know you're good people. Let's prove it."
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