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The Problem with God/Gad
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18 views • December 11, 2020
Exposing what is wrong with calling our Sovereign and Savior, the Most High, Yahweh Yahuwshua, by this particular false title, "God", because it is not a true description of Who He is, and actually is a term describing demons. This is part of the great fraud being perpetrated by satan to have Christianity call on satan instead of Who we wish to call on.
Correction: http://www.yahuwshua.org is not https anymore (not a commercial website)
Correction: http://www.yahuwshua.org is not https anymore (not a commercial website)
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