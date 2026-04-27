Pre-Summer Car Inspection Checklist for Safe and Smooth Driving in UAE

The heart of your car is your engine, and it is subjected to severe stress in summer. Routine car engine repair inspection may pinpoint problems such as overheating, leakage, or deteriorated parts.

The safety must first always be considered, particularly when driving under harsh conditions. Examine your braking system and think about brake pad replacement when you observe lower performance or strange sounds.

Tyre pressure and condition are influenced by heat, too. Tyres tend to swell in high temperatures, and this poses a risk of tyre blowouts.

Ensure that your tyres are inflated correctly, they have adequate treads, and no cracks or damage.



