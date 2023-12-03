Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NY Senator Fights Back Against Quarantine Isolation Rules
channel image
Eastern PA
5 Subscribers
44 views
Published a day ago

Senator George Borrello is a conservative representing New York’s 57th district in the State’s Legislature. He, along with other lawmakers and the citizens’ group Uniting NYS successfully sued Governor Hochul to prevent a gross overreach of power through the addition of Rule 2.13 to the Health Code, dubbed “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures”, which gives the state the ability to quarantine people “temporary housing locations” Indefinitely.

Keywords
infowarsnew yorknyquarantinelockdownscovid-19covidamerican journal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket