NY Senator Fights Back Against Quarantine Isolation Rules

Senator George Borrello is a conservative representing New York’s 57th district in the State’s Legislature. He, along with other lawmakers and the citizens’ group Uniting NYS successfully sued Governor Hochul to prevent a gross overreach of power through the addition of Rule 2.13 to the Health Code, dubbed “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures”, which gives the state the ability to quarantine people “temporary housing locations” Indefinitely.
