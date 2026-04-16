Vaccine Skepticism, Lisa Rooney, Vibrant Life 24/7, Homeopathy, Zach and Savannah Labie, Healing Cancer Journey - The RSB Show 4-15-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Vaccine Skepticism Widespread, Lisa Rooney, Vibrant Life 24/7, Homeopathy, Carbolicum Acidum, GMO Child Health Risk, Zach and Savannah Labie, Healing Cancer Journey, Beljanski Cancer Conference, Marriage Cancer Link and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/us-vaccine-skepticism-widespread-lisa-rooney-carbolicum-acidum-gmo-child-health-risk-zach-and-savannah-labie-never-married-cancer-risk-and-more/