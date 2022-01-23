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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Hebrews 10:35-39, 20220123
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41 views • January 23, 2022
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Hebrews 10:35-39, 20220123
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, ELOHIM, for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER, Your Holy Ghost encourages me:
35 That I must not abandon the confidence in my LORD and Redeemer Jesus Christ, which has great spiritual reward.
36 But maintain steadfast endurance, so that after I have obeyed and done Your will, Gracious Father, I shall receive Your eternal promise in Revelation 2:7: “to give me to eat from the Tree of Life, which is in the midst of the Paradise of GOD.”
37 For yet a little while, my LORD and Master Jesus Christ, who is coming again will come; He will not tarry.
38 Now the just shall live by faith in Christ Jesus; but if any of us draws back, Your soul shall have no pleasure in that person.
39 But we are not of those who compromise our faith and draw back to perdition, but of those who believe in You, our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY through faith in our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ to the saving of our souls.
Thank you, Great JEHOVAH, for Your everlasting promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Hebrews 10:35-39 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You, ELOHIM, for granting me Your Divine Power and Authority that pertains to life and godliness through the Atoning Blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.
My JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER, Your Holy Ghost encourages me:
35 That I must not abandon the confidence in my LORD and Redeemer Jesus Christ, which has great spiritual reward.
36 But maintain steadfast endurance, so that after I have obeyed and done Your will, Gracious Father, I shall receive Your eternal promise in Revelation 2:7: “to give me to eat from the Tree of Life, which is in the midst of the Paradise of GOD.”
37 For yet a little while, my LORD and Master Jesus Christ, who is coming again will come; He will not tarry.
38 Now the just shall live by faith in Christ Jesus; but if any of us draws back, Your soul shall have no pleasure in that person.
39 But we are not of those who compromise our faith and draw back to perdition, but of those who believe in You, our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY through faith in our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ to the saving of our souls.
Thank you, Great JEHOVAH, for Your everlasting promises to Your Saints, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Hebrews 10:35-39 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
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