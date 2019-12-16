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NEVER DISTURB WOMEN PEEING IN A BUSH - VACATION MEMORIES - GREAT TIMES
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14 views • December 16, 2019
This is a funny video I made about a fun family vacation up to Tawas Lake here in Michigan. We often vacationed at this little rural cottage owned by Bill and Elsie Popp. I hated going there as a kid. We had to pump our own water, use an outhouse and build a fire in the range and space heater. As I look back i see them with great fondness as some of the best times I had as a kid. Hope you will enjoy my memories and it is a delight to share them with you!
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