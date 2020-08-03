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Bitcoin: Debate Over Scaling (Documentary)
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7 views • August 03, 2020
The Bitcoin Scaling Debate was a dispute within the Bitcoin community which lasted for more than 4 years, ultimately coming to an end on August 1st 2017 when the blockchain diverged into Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). The Bitcoin: Debate Over Scaling documentary chronicles the attempts made by industry leaders to scale Bitcoin and accommodate increased transaction demand. Featuring interviews with Jihan Wu of Bitmain, Roger Ver of Bitcoin.com, Samson Mow of Blockstream and more.
Produced by Hongli Wang.
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bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
Produced by Hongli Wang.
DONATE:
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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