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IN MEMORY OF ROSA KOIRE 🕯️ 31-05-2021
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268 views • June 06, 2021
In Honor of Rosa Koire, Truth teller, author of Behind the Green Mask, who passed away on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021
June 3, 2021
A great treasure and voice of reason, Rosa Koire’s incalculable contributions and commitment to the liberation of humanity from the UN Agenda 21/ 2030 will forever be remembered. Her tireless work and dedication to freedom inspired countless people around the world from all different backgrounds and walks of life. Her insights allowed many to see what would otherwise have been obscure or omitted from the needed discussions about the world’s activities, providing timely opposition to planned ecogenocide. Let us pray for Rosa and her loved ones and continue on the path she forged to win this war for humanity.
https://jdfor2024.com/2021/06/in-honor-of-rosa-koire-truth-teller-author-of-behind-the-green-mask-who-passed-away-on-memorial-day-may-31-2021/
June 3, 2021
A great treasure and voice of reason, Rosa Koire’s incalculable contributions and commitment to the liberation of humanity from the UN Agenda 21/ 2030 will forever be remembered. Her tireless work and dedication to freedom inspired countless people around the world from all different backgrounds and walks of life. Her insights allowed many to see what would otherwise have been obscure or omitted from the needed discussions about the world’s activities, providing timely opposition to planned ecogenocide. Let us pray for Rosa and her loved ones and continue on the path she forged to win this war for humanity.
https://jdfor2024.com/2021/06/in-honor-of-rosa-koire-truth-teller-author-of-behind-the-green-mask-who-passed-away-on-memorial-day-may-31-2021/
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