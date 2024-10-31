UNGODLINESS & UNRIGHTEOUSNESS AGAINST GOD 2, Job 12:7-9; Jeremiah 5:22; Psalm 19:1-6; 2 Kings 17:15;, 20241030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)
7 But ask now the beasts, and they shall teach thee; and the fowls of the air, and they shall tell thee:
8 Or speak to the earth, and it shall teach thee: and the fishes of the sea shall declare unto thee.
9 Who knoweth not in all these that the hand of the Lord hath wrought this? Amen! (Job 12:7-9)
The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.
2 Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.
3 There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.
4 Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world. In them hath he set a tabernacle for the sun,
5 Which is as a bridegroom coming out of his chamber, and rejoiceth as a strong man to run a race.
6 His going forth is from the end of the heaven, and his circuit unto the ends of it: and there is nothing hid from the heat thereof. Amen! (Psalm 19:1-6)
* * * * *
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]