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Fake and fierce... Welshpool Wales UK
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420 views • January 30, 2021
The fake brick corners a re a 'dead' giveaway they're hiding the 5G, and when they get the bulk of the herd jabbed they'll turn it up and nuke the lot. The population don't even know what's being laid out to get them.
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