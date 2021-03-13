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US High School Baseball Featuring Matthew Wright SS OF RHP
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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10 views • March 13, 2021
Hello there Coaches, Recruiters, and friends.
On today's show we have an outstanding player and multi-sport student-athlete looking for an opportunity at your school. Matthew brings the total package to the field.

US High School Baseball is brought to you by
CoachTube Baseball - Book your coach now at
https://bit.ly/2Orf8cU

Also for all of you present and future infielders check out the second part of the show for infield skills and drills featuring Ball State University Head Baseball Coach Rich Maloney.

Part one:
6'0" 182lbs 3.59 GPA
McMichael HS (Stoneville, NC); Scholar Athlete Award
Video: Tee 91mph, Infield 87mph 60yd: 6.85s (US Elite)
Lettered in Football, Basketball, & Baseball From
PCBaseball - http://bit.ly/3bHoaeD

Part two:
Coach Rich Maloney has used his 23+ years of head coaching experience to fine tune a program that can help infielders to reach their full potential. In this comprehensive program, Coach Maloney demonstrates the implementation of numerous skills and drills designed to develop the most important aspects of infielding.
Book this course today......
- https://shrsl.com/2ukq5

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun
http://www.USSportsRadio.Net
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