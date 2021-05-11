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CDC Admits: More Dead from COVID-19 Vaccine Than ALL Vaccines From Last 20 Years Combined
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384 views • May 11, 2021
It’s official.
This is now fact, not speculation.
More people have died from the COVID-19 vaccine than from all other vaccines over the last 20 years… COMBINED.
https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/10/cdc-admits-more-dead-from-covid-19-vaccine-than-all-vaccines-from-last-20-years-combined/
This is now fact, not speculation.
More people have died from the COVID-19 vaccine than from all other vaccines over the last 20 years… COMBINED.
https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/10/cdc-admits-more-dead-from-covid-19-vaccine-than-all-vaccines-from-last-20-years-combined/
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