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Dr. Wald on hypertension, insomnia, fibromyalgia, ulcers, LOTS more- Gary Null interview in DE-STRESS NOW series
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73 views • April 28, 2022
Dr. Michael Wald covers so much in a matter of minutes! If there is anything wrong with anyone in the family, check this out, because Wald might have packed in some sentences on it.Definitely value knowing why one might want to be including Magnesium and DHEA in their routines.
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