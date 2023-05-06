Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
grandtheftworld Authoritarian Global Lockdown Source Documents Reveal Sinister Plans
47 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published a day ago |

grandtheftworld Authoritarian Global Lockdown Source Documents Reveal Sinister Plans

Grand Theft Worldhttps://rumble.com/v2m0q3q-authoritarian-global-lockdown-source-documents-reveal-sinister-plans.html

https://odysee.com/@GrandTheftWorld:9/Authoritarian-Global-Lockdown:a


Richard and Tony present a compelling case that Anthony Fauci is nothing more than a cog in a well-oiled machine designed to bring about The Great Reset. With a plethora of documentary evidence at their disposal, they expose this plan that has been years in the making. The recent pandemic was just the opening the WEF needed for Anthony Fauci to play his part in advancing the scheme.


For the full episode replay, download, and show notes, visit:

https://grandtheftworld.com/2023/03/21/grand-theft-world-podcast-124-the-nocebo-effect/


Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskscoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesecohealthallianceneverforgetnoamnestythenewnormalmsmliesgainofunction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket