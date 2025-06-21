© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://www.corbettreport.com/genomic-surveillance-in-the-thrill-kill-medical-cult
Zowe Smith of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult joins us to discuss her two-part series on "Medical Surveillance." We talk about vaccine passports, digital ID, AI surveillance, Palantir and the companies that are setting up the genomic surveillance grid, and how that grid can be used to target dissidents in the event of the next declared crisis.
Mirrored - Corbett Report
