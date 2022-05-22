Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 11:30, May 22, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the day, high-precision air-based missiles have hit 3 command posts, 13 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 4 ammunition depots near Soledar, Sol' in Donetsk People's Republic and Nyrkovo in Lugansk People's Republic.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 3 command posts, 26 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Krasnyi Liman.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 210 nationalists and up to 38 armoured and motor vehicles.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kurakhovo, Guselskoe of Donetsk People's Republic, Popasnaya of Lugansk People's Republic, Chernobaevka in Kherson region, Russkaya Lozovaya, Kozachya Lopan, Nizshee, Malaya Kamyshevaha and Petrovskoe in Kharkov region during the day.



▫️In addition, 2 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Kamenka and Bukino, Kharkov Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 583 areas of enemy's manpower and military equipment concentration, 41 command posts, 76 artillery and mortar units at firing positions, including 3 batteries of Grad MLRS, as well as the Ukrainian Bukovel electronic warfare station near Annovka, Nikolaev Region.



📊In total, 174 Ukrainian aircraft and 125 helicopters, 977 unmanned aerial vehicles, 317 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,198 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 408 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,622 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,077 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.