How Transhumanism & Pharmakeia Is Tied To The End Times "Image of the Beast"

This Klaus Schwab minion is lying his ass off.

Transhumanism is a technocratic system that is being pressed by the global elitists and especially by Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that is bringing about the WEF’s planned and orchestrated Great Reset a.k.a. the New World Order.



In the video, scientist and professor, Yuval Harai can be seen speaking about what is taking place in our world today to bring in the final stages of mankind's rise to power leading to the appearance of the antichrist before the return of Jesus Christ to judge the whole world and inaugurate the coming millennial Kingdom of God where Jesus will have full power overall. Harari is becoming a world figure revered by leaders and scientists and is deeply involved with Klaus Schwab, the man behind the World Economic Forum. All of this sounds like another worthless excuse for a human that wants to kill us and our way of life.

Source: Sixth Sense.