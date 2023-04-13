The Lindell Report - April 11th 2023
- Grassroots Are Making A Difference in So Many States
- FBI Has Spies in U.S. Churches to Hunt for ‘Domestic Terrorism
- Exclusive: AZ State Rep on Why Uniparty is Trying to Expel Her
- Government Receives Real Time Election Counts So They Can Respond
