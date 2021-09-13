© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abundant Chakra Frequencies for Magic $ Manifestation w/Dr. Alison Kay: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #55
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • September 13, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with Dr. Alison J. Kay about energy healing in our everyday lives and what life is like being a constant magnet for abundance. In Buddhism, we're reminded that good health, good company of loving family and friends, and having our basic needs met such as comfortable housing, healthy food, and a direct connection to Christ Consciousness makes us wealthy beyond infinity. Dr. Kay, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. Everyone’s definition of abundance is different. However, all can agree that good health is essential. How can people use energy medicine to increase their immune systems and body?
3. A lot of people with auto-immune disorders and other illnesses that make it harder for them to be very active are seeking yoga and meditation as mild exercises that keep them active. What are some simple yoga & meditation techniques that people can do today?
4. Please explain your Vibrational Upgrade System?
5. What are some simple things people can do right now to create their best life ever?
6. With regards to current medical news, there are a growing number of censorship regarding people suffering adverse side effects from the cov id shot. I know a nurse right on at my local Everett Clinic who got it because of peer pressure and she hasn’t been able to walk for a week. The doctors do not know how to help her. You reach about how to channel your power and not be a victim. How can people use these difficult medical ailments to empower themselves and their families moving forward?
7. Medical issues often times drive people into energy healing as a last resort, which leads to a higher level of spiritual awakening. What is your experience working with clients who seek your expertise to address medical issues that modern medicine is not currently able to address?
8. Let’s talk about a vibrational career path. Can you provide advice on how to use the higher energies to ease us into the most enjoyable career path?
9. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about Dr. Kay’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit her website: https://www.alisonjkay.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Questions:
1. Before we dig into your work. Can you tell us your story of how you got into this work?
2. Everyone’s definition of abundance is different. However, all can agree that good health is essential. How can people use energy medicine to increase their immune systems and body?
3. A lot of people with auto-immune disorders and other illnesses that make it harder for them to be very active are seeking yoga and meditation as mild exercises that keep them active. What are some simple yoga & meditation techniques that people can do today?
4. Please explain your Vibrational Upgrade System?
5. What are some simple things people can do right now to create their best life ever?
6. With regards to current medical news, there are a growing number of censorship regarding people suffering adverse side effects from the cov id shot. I know a nurse right on at my local Everett Clinic who got it because of peer pressure and she hasn’t been able to walk for a week. The doctors do not know how to help her. You reach about how to channel your power and not be a victim. How can people use these difficult medical ailments to empower themselves and their families moving forward?
7. Medical issues often times drive people into energy healing as a last resort, which leads to a higher level of spiritual awakening. What is your experience working with clients who seek your expertise to address medical issues that modern medicine is not currently able to address?
8. Let’s talk about a vibrational career path. Can you provide advice on how to use the higher energies to ease us into the most enjoyable career path?
9. Do you have a last message for the builders of the 5th dimension Earth?
For more information about Dr. Kay’s books, offerings, and courses, please visit her website: https://www.alisonjkay.com/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.